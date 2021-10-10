CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Nuclear Engineer Accused of Trying to Pass Top Secret Navy Info in Peanut Butter Sandwich

By NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Annapolis, Maryland couple was arrested Saturday by the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) on espionage-related charges, federal authorities say. According to a criminal complaint, nuclear engineer Jonathan Toebbe, who worked for the Navy, sold restricted information about the design of nuclear-powered warships. He did so with help from his wife, Diana, 45, according to the complaint.

