Rockford, IL

Rockford holds Trunk or Treat event

 6 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Some stateline kids have their Halloween stash growing early this year.

Tinker Swiss Cottage, 411 Kent St., hosted their fourth annual "Trunk or Treat" on Sunday. Kids drove past and collected their treats this year, debuting their costumes without having to get them wet in the rain.

Halloween spending expected to reach pre-pandemic levels

Organizers are helping to keep the Halloween spirit alive all October.

Government
Mayor McNamara looking for a young artist to design holiday card

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Start thinking about any young artist you know who could design Rockford Mayor McNamara’s holiday card this year. “Historically, we’ve always purchased a card, but since I’ve been mayor, we’ve always really use this as an opportunity to find young incredibly talented kids to provide the art for our Mayor’s Christmas […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Roscoe 5K honors fallen officer

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) – Hundreds of residents worked up a sweat Saturday while honoring a local fallen officer. Runners and walkers lined up at Roscoe Middle School for the 5K Run or Walk in honor of Jaimie Cox. Cox was a Rockford police officer that was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Cox’s […]
ROSCOE, IL
OSF holds pumpkin contest for cancer patients

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fall is here and the staff at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center have taken the time to create some captivating pumpkins to get patients in the spooky season. The pumpkins were made everything from a gumball machine, a candy apple and even Mother Theresa. All patients at OSF’s Patricia D. Pepe […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IDPH releases COVID-19 guidance for Halloween 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has released its updated guidance for Halloween 2021 as the state continues to battle COVID-19. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your friends and family, and your community, but it’s also important to use a layered approach by wearing a mask indoors […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
False alarm at Rockford’s Showplace 16

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A false report of a shooting occurred Friday night in Rockford. There was a large police presence at Showplace 16, 8301 E State St, for what was ultimately a false report of a shooting, police said. Officers reportedly responded to the theater at approximately 8: 30 p.m. in regards to multiple […]
ROCKFORD, IL
“Overtime” October 15, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Bryon, North Boone, Stillman Valley and Boylan were some of the biggest winners on area football fields Friday night. Scott Leber and David Greenberg update you on the action in their latest episode of “Overtime.” Tim Bailey shares some thoughts on some of the NIC-10 action, and we feature Hononegah volunteer assistant […]
ROCKFORD, IL
VIRTUAL TOUR: Look inside new Rockford Casino

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hard Rock officials gave an in-person look at the Rockford Casino, the city’s temporary casino location in the former Giovanni’s restaurant on Bell School Road. The casino was previously announced to open in October, and officials said it is now on track to open in early November. “We have to work […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Fear of cancer reoccurrence can cause PTSD-like effect in survivors, OSF says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and OSF HealthCare says one of the hurdles cancer survivors can experience is the fear of reoccurrence. Doctors says the concern can create a paralyzing fear and have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)-like effect. Lisa Bruno, an Oncology Nurse Navigator, says there are ways cancer survivors […]
ROCKFORD, IL
