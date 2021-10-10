Rockford holds Trunk or Treat event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Some stateline kids have their Halloween stash growing early this year.

Tinker Swiss Cottage, 411 Kent St., hosted their fourth annual “Trunk or Treat” on Sunday. Kids drove past and collected their treats this year, debuting their costumes without having to get them wet in the rain.

Organizers are helping to keep the Halloween spirit alive all October.

