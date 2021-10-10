Islanders Anxiety - Episode 173 - The Rest of the NHL
For the first time ever, Mike and Dan turn their attention to teams that aren’t the Islanders and give their thoughts, outlooks and bold predictions for each NHL division. They look at the much maligned three-tiered Pacific Division and how the two newest teams look like they could have the best upcoming seasons. They scan the tough Central Division, full of flawed but talented teams and the Coyotes, who are more of the former and none of the latter.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0