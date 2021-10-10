Dog The Bounty Hunter Heads Home From Search For Brian Laundrie Following Ankle Injury

Dog is taking a break from the hunt.

Article continues below advertisement

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is reportedly packing up and heading back home to Colorado to visit his doctor following an ankle injury he sustained during the search for 23-year-old fugitive Brian Laundrie.

Source: mega/ @BIZARE_DESIGN_/INSTAGRAM

Article continues below advertisement

WFLA news anchor Josh Benson gave an update on the tracker's involvement in the search via Twitter on Saturday afternoon. "Just got an update from Dog the Bounty Hunter’s team. They say he’s headed back to Colorado soon to meet with his doctor after injuring his ankle in the search. He’s also raising funds to continue what he calls an ‘expensive search’."

Article continues below advertisement

Benson continued: "Team says he’s put together a talented network of local team members he calls the ‘Florida Team’ that will continue the search while he’s gone. He says he will continue to process leads in Colorado while he’s there. "

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

DUANE 'DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER' CHAPMAN THINKS BRIAN LAUNDRIE WILL GET THE DEATH PENALTY: 'THAT JURY IN WYOMING IS GOING TO HANG HIM'

The reality star's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, also went to social media to share a similar update. "Dad is headed back to Colorado temporarily to handle some business. (Remember, he was in Florida on his honeymoon)," she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Dog joined the nationwide manhunt for Laundrie a little over two weeks ago. The 23-year-old is currently the only person of interest in social media influencer Gabby Petito's homicide.

Source: @BIZARE_DESIGN_/INSTAGRAM

As OK! previously reported, this comes after North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor admits that the authorities are no longer sure what to believe when it comes to the wanted man's disappearance, or if there is any truth to what his family has been telling police.

"I don’t know necessarily what to believe anymore," Officer Taylor told News Nation Now when asked if he trusted the Laundrie family's statements throughout the case. "It’s certainly possible that they’re expressing what they know. But we’ll see. This is an ongoing investigation that will continue to evolve."

"I mean your son walks out there, now they're saying on Monday, to report that on Friday, and then be confused about what day that was...there a lot of things that are odd there," he added.