CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Dog The Bounty Hunter Heads Home From Search For Brian Laundrie Following Ankle Injury

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Pp8j_0cNB5rK800

Dog is taking a break from the hunt.

Article continues below advertisement

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is reportedly packing up and heading back home to Colorado to visit his doctor following an ankle injury he sustained during the search for 23-year-old fugitive Brian Laundrie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ec5GV_0cNB5rK800
Source: mega/ @BIZARE_DESIGN_/INSTAGRAM

Article continues below advertisement

WFLA news anchor Josh Benson gave an update on the tracker's involvement in the search via Twitter on Saturday afternoon. "Just got an update from Dog the Bounty Hunter’s team. They say he’s headed back to Colorado soon to meet with his doctor after injuring his ankle in the search. He’s also raising funds to continue what he calls an ‘expensive search’."

Article continues below advertisement

Benson continued: "Team says he’s put together a talented network of local team members he calls the ‘Florida Team’ that will continue the search while he’s gone. He says he will continue to process leads in Colorado while he’s there. "

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B1ebB_0cNB5rK800
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

DUANE 'DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER' CHAPMAN THINKS BRIAN LAUNDRIE WILL GET THE DEATH PENALTY: 'THAT JURY IN WYOMING IS GOING TO HANG HIM'

The reality star's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, also went to social media to share a similar update. "Dad is headed back to Colorado temporarily to handle some business. (Remember, he was in Florida on his honeymoon)," she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Dog joined the nationwide manhunt for Laundrie a little over two weeks ago. The 23-year-old is currently the only person of interest in social media influencer Gabby Petito's homicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbbN3_0cNB5rK800
Source: @BIZARE_DESIGN_/INSTAGRAM

As OK! previously reported, this comes after North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor admits that the authorities are no longer sure what to believe when it comes to the wanted man's disappearance, or if there is any truth to what his family has been telling police.

"I don’t know necessarily what to believe anymore," Officer Taylor told News Nation Now when asked if he trusted the Laundrie family's statements throughout the case. "It’s certainly possible that they’re expressing what they know. But we’ll see. This is an ongoing investigation that will continue to evolve."

"I mean your son walks out there, now they're saying on Monday, to report that on Friday, and then be confused about what day that was...there a lot of things that are odd there," he added.

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Ex-FBI Researcher Claims Brian Laundrie Was ‘Very Much in Control’ of Her During Road Trip

As more information continues to surface about the relationship between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, an ex-FBI Behavioral Science Unit researcher, is revealing her thoughts about the former couple’s behaviors. During her recent interview with Fox News, the former researcher, Dr. Ann Wolbert Burgess, stated Gabby Petito’s boyfriend was very...
MOAB, UT
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Update: The Key In Gabby Petito Tragic Murder Is THIS, FBI Analyst Says

An FBI behavioral analyst claims that the day Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito argued in a Wyoming restaurant on Aug. 27 may be the key to the latter's tragic fate. The 22-year-old YouTuber was seen having an explosive argument between her fiancé and a worker at a Jackson Hole restaurant called Merry Piglets witnessed the entire thing.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeOnline

Gabby Petito’s Parents Say Brian Laundrie Family Has Given Clue That Fugitive is Alive: ‘I Don’t Know Why They Are Doing This to Us’

The family of slain Gabby Petito believes that her boyfriend Brian Laundrie is still alive, and that his parents know where he is. As Newsweek reports, Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt recorded an appearance on the Australian news program “60 Minutes,” and revealed that they believe 23-year-old Laundrie is still alive, and suggested that his parents might have helped him go into hiding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Benson
Person
Lyssa Chapman
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Parents Retrieve Her Ashes in Heartbreaking Photo

The parents of slain 22-year-old Gabby Petito traveled to Wyoming on Wednesday to retrieve their daughter’s ashes and bring them back home to New York. Authorities made the discovery of Gabby Petito’s body back on September 19 at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Bridger-Teton National Forest. Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County Coroner, originally ruled the Long Island native’s death a homicide. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed that Petito died by “manual strangulation.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Florida Man Opens Up About Why He Organized Protest Outside of Laundrie Home

22-year-old vlogger Gabby Petito’s death has sparked grief and anger across the United States. Authorities found the young woman’s body around mid-September and have since uncovered her official cause of death. Now, law enforcement faces pressure to find and apprehend wanted fugitive, Brian Laundrie, the only person of interest identified in the Gabby Petito investigation so far.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog The Bounty Hunter#Ankle Injury#The Bounty#Wfla#The Florida Team
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Ex-FBI Agent Says Her Killer Has Been ‘Likely Identified’

A month after the filing of Gabby Petito’s official Missing Persons report, we have more answers surrounding the circumstances of her death. Dr. Blue released the cause of death as manual strangulation, despite the fact that Wyoming law doesn’t force him to disclose any of that information and despite “hackers” hurling threats and harassing him during his press conference. The decision comes after an unusually long waiting period between the autopsy and the Petito family reuniting with their daughter’s remains.
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Pics of caged Missouri woman found before cabin burns down; Body found in desert search for NJ woman - TCDPOD

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: Missouri woman Cassidy Rainwater is still missing after disappearing in July (1:53). Two men are held on suspicion of kidnapping in the case after incriminating evidence is found on a phone. Hours before the men appear in court, the cabin where they lived burns to the ground. And a New Jersey woman on a cross-country adventure to California, following her dream to become a chef, vanishes in June (25:25). Now local authorities announce a gruesome discovery, but is it related to Lauren Cho's disappearance? Attorney Gerald A. Griggs joins host Ana Garcia.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pets
Washington Post

A former governor was buried in Louisiana. Against family wishes, his wife moved his body and had it cremated.

For about 10 weeks, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards lay buried in a Baton Rouge cemetery. For Trina Edwards, his 43-year-old widow, that was far too long. “I would go out there and I would try to walk out to the graveside, and I just couldn’t make myself get out of the car. I just hated it,” she recalled in a radio interview on Monday. “So I just decided that I wanted to bring him back home.”
LOUISIANA STATE
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy