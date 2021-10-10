Man shot in the hand on Stratford Avenue in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for those responsible for injuring a man in an early morning shooting on Sunday.

Bridgeport Police received a ShotSpotter activation at 12:45 a.m. in the area of the 1500 block of Stratford Avenue.

Arriving officers found a male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand.

The victim told police he did not know the suspects who shot him.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the BPD at 203-576-TIPS.

