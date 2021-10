It was just last week when fans of the New York Giants were calling for head coach Joe Judge to strip offensive coordinator Jason Garrett of his play-calling responsibilities as Big Blue sat at 0-3 and tied for 25th in scoring while averaging 18.7 points per game. The Giants responded by notching a surprising 27-21 overtime win at the New Orleans Saints, and quarterback Daniel Jones completed 28-of-40 passes for a career-high 402 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the victory en route to earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO