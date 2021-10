We could soon see the first Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) getting approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reported on 15 October. The publication cited “people familiar with the matter”, who said that the “regulator isn’t likely to block the products from starting to trade next week”. Bloomberg has also predicted that ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF is the one most likely to be approved, considering it is based on futures contracts, and was filed under mutual fund rules that the SEC Chairman has said provide “significant investor protections”. Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, said on Twitter:

