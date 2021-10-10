Kate Middleton, Prince William and More Stars Share Powerful Messages on World Mental Health Day

If Rami Malek’s acting career ever falters, it’s good to know he can always rely on his backup plan of becoming a professional royal babysitter. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, the actor revealed that he may have made a very odd impression on Kate Middleton when they first met at the 2019 BAFTA Awards. “I just looked at Princess Kate at one point and I said, ‘This must be exhausting,’ and she said, ‘Why?’ And I said, ‘You just had a baby, right?,’” Malek said of the encounter. The Duchess of Cambridge had just welcomed her third child, Prince Louis, in 2018. He continued, “She was taken aback, and she said, ‘How are you doing?’ And I said, ‘How are you?’ And in the most regal, elegant way she gave me a look, but you can tell. Imagine dressed to the nines, having to talk to all these actors.”

