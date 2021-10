Even if he retired tomorrow, Travis Kelce would already be considered one of the greatest Tight Ends of all-time. Fortunately for Chiefs fans, he still has plenty of years left in the tank and will continue to climb the all-time ranks as he looks to solidify his spot among the best TE to ever play the game with the facts and records to prove. He’s more than halfway there already.

