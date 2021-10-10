NYS lawmakers call for an end to predatory court fees

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On October 13, Wednesday, NYS Lawmakers with other elected officials alongside advocates will call for the passage of a bill that ends predatory court fees, ahead of an NYS Senate hearing on the issue.

Advocates are saying New York must put an end to the state’s dangerous reliance on court fees to a regressive revenue source, that traps millions of low-income residents in a vicious cycle of debt and punishment.

The bill would eliminate New York’s court parole & probation fees, mandatory minimum fines, incarceration on the basis of unpaid fines and fees, and garnishment of commissary accounts.

