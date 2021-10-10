CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest sees full crowds, full lines this weekend

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYizL_0cNB2OzM00

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s that time of the year for people in the Midstate to get excited and head for the Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest .

Held before Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 11, hundreds of people gathered at Adams-Ricci Park in Enola Cumberland County. Visitors had the opportunity to check out some unique arts and crafts, delicious food, live music, and plenty to see and do for children.

Organizers say the event allowed people to get outdoors and see old friends, plus meet some new ones, too.

“Full crowds, full lines, some vendors actually sold out and that is a good problem to have. So we have had a lot of community members and people from the area who came out also yesterday, so attendance has been great,” Skylar Cohick, recreation coordinator for East Pennsboro Township, said.

While last year’s event was cancelled because of the pandemic, the Pumpkin Fest has hosted more than 46,000 guests over the years of successful festival weekends.

abc27 News

What to do in Central Pa. this weekend, Oct. 16 and 17

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Looking for something to do this weekend? Amusement parks are launching their Halloween events and communities around the Midstate are holding fall festivals. If you’re looking for something less geared toward autumn, the area has that, too. Here are several things to do in Central Pennsylvania this weekend: 1. Hersheypark In The […]
LIFESTYLE
abc27 News

Hersheypark In The Dark kicks off Halloween season this weekend

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark In The Dark will be open for three weekends starting Oct. 15 and running through Oct. 31, 2021, on Fridays from 5-9 p.m. and weekends 2-9 p.m. The 2021 seasonal event marks the 15th anniversary of the Treatville trick-or-treat trail with candy stops inside Hersheypark for guests ages 12 and under. Coaster fans will enjoy the return of night rides on the park’s roller coasters, with […]
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster’s Roots N Blues Festival is back, a return to normalcy

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — After the pandemic canceled last year’s shows, preparations for Lancaster’s Roots N Blues Festival are in full swing. Organizers are expecting 80 different musical artists over the three-day festival, playing everything from traditional blues to country. One of those venues is Tellus360 and it’s a favorite in Lancaster. The lights are […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Hershey has timetable for vulture removal next steps, but “vultures are awesome”

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Finally, from the perspective of neighbors who have waited a few years for this, Derry Township administrators will meet Thursday, Oct. 21, with United States Department of Agriculture staff to discuss a “cooperative services agreement” to convince the black vultures to go elsewhere, township administrator Chris Christman confirmed […]
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

