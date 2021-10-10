Former Commissioner O’Malley runs own Steamtown Marathon in honor of COVID victims

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The pandemic canceled the Steamtown Marathon for the second straight year, but that didn’t stop one community member from running it for others.

Former Lackawanna County Commissioner Patrick O’Malley ran his 26th straight Steamtown Marathon Sunday morning on his own. O’Malley has run in every Steamtown Marathon.

This year he ran it in dedication to the over 675,000 people that have died from COVID-19.

“I thought it would be a good day for me to get my 26th consecutive marathon in row in and do it out of behalf of the six hundred and seventy five thousand citizens that lost their lives and their families. Because it really matters and you know this is something that we’ve never seen since 1919,” O’Malley said.

O’Malley says he wants to encourage those who have not gotten vaccinated yet to do so.

