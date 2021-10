Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (calf) is not practicing on Wednesday. The Browns held Chubb and Kareem Hunt (wrist, knee) out to start the practice week, so it is likely a standard maintenance day. Chubb rushed 21 times for 161 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He isn't involved in the passing game, but even with Hunt taking away touches and snaps, Chubb has reached the century mark on the ground in back-to-back weeks and he's rushed for at least 83 yards in every game. The Browns take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 on Sunday afternoon.

