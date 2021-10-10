CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason Crosby, Evan McPherson highlight rough day of kicking in NFL Week 5

Cover picture for the articleWhether it was wide right, wide left, or a ball boinking off the crossbar, failed kicks came in bunches throughout a wild Sunday in Week 5. You could make a movie compilation of the missed tries. Twelve extra-point tries and twelve field goals have been off the mark so far on the day, and while there were several blunders in a number of games, none were more plentiful than the ones that marred the conclusion of Packers-Bengals.

