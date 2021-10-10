CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota United yields three goals in 20 second-half minutes, lose to Colorado

By Jerry Zgoda
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUp a man for Sunday's final 35-plus minutes, Minnesota United nonetheless lost an early lead, the game and three crucial points in a 3-1 loss to Colorado at Allianz Field. When the sun still hadn't set, the Loons clung to the seventh and final playoff spot in the West with six games left to play. They did so after an afternoon coach Adrian Heath called "hugely disappointed" and generous to their conference rivals, including third-place Colorado.

