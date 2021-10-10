CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Football Team vs New Orleans Inactives

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. The team on the field will be a lot different than the one that travelled to Atlanta last week. Three players went on IR this week(Jon Bostic, Torry McTyer, Logan Thomas). Three more players are out due to injuries suffered last Sunday(Brandon Scherff, Dyami Brown, Cam Sims). Danny Johnson and Jordan Kunaszyk were added to the roster earlier in the week, and Jace Sternberger was signed from the Seahawks practice squad.

