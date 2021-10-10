CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Seemingly Confirmed by New Leak

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin the past month, a new report emerged claiming that Konami was currently at work on a remake of the beloved stealth-action game Metal Gear Solid 3. This report claimed that the project wasn't directly being worked on by a studio at Konami, though, and was instead being developed at the Chinese company Virtuos. Now, thanks to a new bit of information that has emerged from an employee at Virtuos, it seems like this previous report was accurate.

