New Orleans, LA

Coast Guard transports passenger on Carnival Glory cruise ship to hospital

By Michaela Romero
 6 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday, the US Coast Guard attended to a passenger from a cruise ship approximately 87 miles Southwest of New Orleans.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at approximately 9:30 p.m. from the cruise ship, Carnival Glory, reporting that a 45-year-old man was suffering from internal complications and needed further medical care.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was directed to launch. The aircrew arrived on the scene, hoisted the passenger, and transported him to University Medical Center New Orleans for further medical care.

