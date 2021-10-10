CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairmont, WV

Showmasters Gun Show fall weekend comes to conclusion

By Allen Clayton
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Sxh3_0cNAzd2S00

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Army National Guard hosted the fall Showmasters Gun Show during the weekend of October 9 and 10.

More than 200 different vendors showcased all sorts of different guns, hunting knifes, antique guns, and even some medieval weapons and armor. The event highlighted a wide variety of hunting equipment from local shops. Organizers stated the event attracts a lot of folks who enjoy having conversations about guns and hunting.

“So, it’s the first time we’ve been here in about over a year because of the pandemic stuff. We love the building, the facility, everything is great. It’s been a little rough, people are struggling to get inventory with everything going on. It’s starting to pick back up some but still a little rough around the edges, but we’re making it through,” said Christian Burton, Manager of the Showmaster Gun Show.

These gun shows are typically held, about every three months, and the next gun show will come to Fairmont on December 11th and 12th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Pumpkin Spooktacular held in downtown Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – This is the first year of the Pumpkin Spooktacular since the start of COVID-19 on the Lawn of the Waldomore in downtown Clarksburg, on Saturday. Organizers said this year they are excited to have so many people out on the lawn coming together to judge the pumpkins and fellowship among one another. […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Reedsville restaurant to host ‘Haunted Park’ tours for Halloween

About WordPress My Sites WBOY.com 00 Comments in moderation New Akta MCP(opens in a new tab) Howdy, lsanyon Log Out Add New Post Save draft Preview Publish ▲ Add title Reedsville restaurant to host "Haunted Park" tours for Halloween Anvato Video Player Enter a video ID or browse the Anvato library. Enter video ID to embed here… Embed Browse Library REEDSVILLE, W.Va. - Old School Pizzeria will be home to two "Haunted Park" Halloween tours this year and everyone is invited.
REEDSVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

12 News 2021 Pumpkin Carving Contest

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It’s October–which means it’s autumn! While north central West Virginia has been experiencing some warm weather for October, it didn’t feel quite like the fall season to some of our staff. Jeena Cadigan and Harley Benda decided to carve pumpkins to help get you in the spooky spirit. You can vote for […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, WV
Sports
City
Fairmont, WV
Fairmont, WV
Government
WBOY 12 News

4th annual Hops on the Mon held in downtown Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The fourth annual Hops on the Mon was held in downtown Morgantown Saturday right in front of the Monongalia County Courthouse.   Officials with the event said that a few hundred tickets were sold, and it gave those attendees a chance to sample craft beer from down the street in Morgantown, across the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Clarksburg serial killer documentary plays out at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center and the Clarksburg History Museum partnered up for a spooky documentary on Saturday afternoon. Romeo Must Hang: The Harry Powers Documentary was shown at the theater, showcasing the life of serial killer Harry Powers and his “murder farm” in Quiet Dell. After the show, event attendees […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

White Hall host inaugural community music event

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The Town of White Hall held its inaugural community music event Saturday right outside the public safety building. Town council officials stated their members are very community oriented and thought it was a wonderful way to bring people together through music. All the bands that performed were local to the area […]
WHITE HALL, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#The Army National Guard#Showmasters
WBOY 12 News

WVU water testing workshop to be held on Oct. 30

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Institute of Water Security and Science and the Interdisciplinary Hydrology Laboratory will be hosting a safe drinking water workshop on Oct. 30, sponsored by the Equitrans Midstream Foundation. The free event will be held at at the Parks and Recreation Building in Clarksburg at 10 a.m. Over the […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Clarksburg residents take night out in redone public square

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Clarksburg residents had the chance to socialize in a revamped part of downtown on Thursday evening. With new lights hanging on Court Street, which runs along the side of the Harrison County Courthouse, a get-together was planned for residents to get out on a nice night. Live music was performed throughout the […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Stuffed tiger lost at Yeager Airport returns to owner

UPDATE (2:04 p.m. 10/14/21) – It’s a child’s dream come true! Charleston’s Yeager Airport (CRW) announced the lost stuffed tiger has been returned to its little owner. A mother and her three children came by the airport on Thursday afternoon to find the lost tiger who belonged to her daughter. The mother was picking up […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Hobo Junction closes permanently

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Hobo Junction, a popular Harrison County restaurant, closed its doors for good on Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, Hobo Junction, in Shinnston, has permanently closed, citing rising production costs and no rise in business. For sale and for rent signs are now posted outside the entrance, as well as closed written […]
SHINNSTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Restaurant Road Trip: Southern Belle Nutrition

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Rather than grabbing a burger and fries, some people in White Hall go for a healthy option at Southern Belle Nutrition.  “West Virginia actually has the largest population of obesity in America, so nutrition clubs are actually popping off everywhere in West Virginia from Morgantown all the way down to Charleston,” said Kelsey Goeteze, owner of Southern Belle Nutrition. “So, it is becoming more […]
WHITE HALL, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

1K+
Followers
464
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy