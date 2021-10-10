CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Rises 100 Points to Start the Week, Energy Stocks Lead the Way After Oil Tops $81

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks churned higher to start the week Monday as oil prices popped and energy stocks gained. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 105 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.3%. Energy stocks rose as WTI crude oil topped $82 a barrel...

stockmarket.com

5 Oil Stocks To Watch Now As Oil Prices Rise On Tight Supply

Are These The Best Oil Stocks To Buy In The Stock Market Today?. Like it or not, oil stocks seem to be in fashion in the stock market today. For the most part, this could be due to rising crude oil prices. Naturally, as the price per barrel of the increasingly precious commodity rises, so too would investor interest in oil stocks. Supporting the current price movement in oil would be a recent report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Yesterday, in its monthly report, the IEA raised its global oil demand growth forecast for 2022 by 210,000 barrels per day (BPD). This would add up to a whopping 99.6 million BPD, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Accordingly, Brent crude futures rose by 1% throughout Thursday, settling at $84 a barrel, a three-year high.
stockxpo.com

Dow jumps 380 points Friday, posts winning week after strong start to earnings season

U.S. stocks rose Friday as better-than-expected third-quarter earnings reports boosted the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its best weekly performance since June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 382.2 points, or 1.1%, to 35,294.76. The S&P 500 added 0.8% at 4,471.37 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.5% to 14,897.34. The...
European Stocks Edge Higher as Earnings Power Global Markets; Temenos Down 13%

LONDON — European stocks inched higher on Friday as corporate earnings drove global markets north to close out the week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.5% during afternoon trade, with banks adding 2% to lead gains while media stocks dropped 0.4%. Shares in Asia-Pacific rose on Friday, led by...
kion546.com

Goldman Sachs, the Dow’s top stock of 2021, continues to impress

Wall Street powerhouse Goldman Sachs reported earnings that easily topped analysts’ expectations, capping a stellar week of bank results and helping to power the broader market to solid gains Friday. Goldman Sachs said that it posted a profit of $5.4 billion for the third quarter, which works out to $14.93...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street on track for a winning week on strong earnings. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose more than 200 points Friday, one day after the 30-stock benchmark broke a four-session losing streak with a surge of 534 points, or nearly 1.6%. Dow stock Goldman Sachs rose more than 2% in Friday's premarket after reporting quarterly earnings and revenue that crushed estimates. Strong investment banking and trading results boosted the numbers. Bank earnings this week have been strong.
What to Watch Today: Wall Street on Track for a Winning Week on Strong Earnings

Dow futures rose sharply Friday, one day after the 30-stock benchmark broke a four-session losing streak with a surge of 534 points, or nearly 1.6%. Dow stock Goldman Sachs rose more than 2% in Friday's premarket after reporting quarterly earnings and revenue that crushed estimates. Strong investment banking and trading results boosted the numbers. Bank earnings this week have been strong. (CNBC)
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: J.B. Hunt, Charles Schwab, Virgin Galactic, 23andMe and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. J.B. Hunt Transport Services — Shares of J.B. Hunt jumped 8.7% after the company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for the third quarter. The Arkansas-based shipping company earned $1.88 per share on $3.14 billion in revenue for the quarter. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.77 per share on $3.01 billion of revenue.
investing.com

Buy These 3 Energy Stocks as Oil Breaks Out to Multi-Year Highs

Rising energy demand amid the economic recovery has been driving oil prices upward. And because analysts expect the oil-price rally to continue, we think fundamentally sound energy stocks Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) should be attractive bets now. Read on.Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs, with U.S. Crude trading at its highest level since 2014. Rising demand amid supply restraints is the driving force behind the price rally.
