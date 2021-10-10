‘You write your own history’: Aggies shed labels, turned CFB season on its head by upsetting Alabama
Six games into the season, Texas A&M had already been the nation’s No. 5 team and also unranked and labeled a major disappointment. Forget those two extremes. The Aggies have a new legacy after taking a wrecking ball to the conventional wisdom of this season on Saturday night. As 18-point underdogs, the Aggies stunned Alabama 41-38 on a walk-off field goal by Seth Small and set off an electric celebration by the second-biggest crowd in Kyle Field history.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 0