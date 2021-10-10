‘You write your own history’: Aggies shed labels, turned CFB season on its head by upsetting Alabama

Nebraska football fell to 3-5 after losing yet another winnable game. Here are three takeaways from a terrible loss for the Huskers. Scott Frost has a major problem. As a head coach, every once in a while, you need to win a game you shouldn’t. Even more importantly, you need to win the games you should and on Saturday against Minnesota, Nebraska football failed to do that once again (Illinois was another egregious example).

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO