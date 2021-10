PHOENIX — Doctors can tell if a patient battling COVID-19 is vaccinated or not just by looking at their lungs, highlighting their efficacy against the virus. “The only people that are really getting sick are people that are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Sam Durani, the chief of staff at Deer Valley Medical Center. “[They] oftentimes require ventilation and oxygen, especially on some of these really profound X-rays that we are seeing.”

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO