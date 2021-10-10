Broncos Report Card: All units took turns making mistakes in loss to Pittsburgh

Offense — D The Broncos started the game with a delay-of-game penalty. Their initial first down didn’t come until 8:08 left in the first half. They were dismal again on third down (2 of 12). Running back Javonte Williams’ penalty (spiking the football after a long run) derailed a red zone possession. And they didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter. This … offense … is … broken — again. Only when times became desperate did the Broncos show a pulse, posting drives of 75 (touchdown), 72 (touchdown) and 72 (failed fourth down) yards in the fourth quarter to turn a 24-6 game into a 27-19 final. There are system-wide issues that are reminiscent of the past five years. The only bright spot was receiver Courtland Sutton, who overcame a Friday-afternoon ankle injury to catch seven passes for 120 yards.