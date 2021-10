The Golden State Warriors have five players competing for the 15th and final roster spot: training camp invites Jordan Bell, Avery Bradley, and Langston Galloway, as well as 2020-21 players who signed non-guaranteed multi-year deals Mychal Mulder and Gary Payton II. And they have five games to figure out which of those players to keep. The first of those five preseason games happened yesterday, when the Dubs took down the Portland Trail Blazers 121-107.

