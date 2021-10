It’s been a chilly week around the Inland Northwest, but that’s about to change. Friday was considerably warmer than the middle of the week and we’ll be quite mild on Saturday. Temperatures dip into the upper 30s in the morning and reach the upper 60s in the afternoon! Saturday will be mostly sunny as we get a little break in-between weather systems. You can’t ask for much better this time of the year.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO