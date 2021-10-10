PHOTOS: Inaugural Boulderthon runs through Boulder

The inaugural Boulderthon took place in Boulder, Colorado on October 10, 2021. The race, which took place under sunny skies and cool temperatures, included a half marathon and a full marathon that started at Boulder Reservoir and ended in downtown Boulder. Organizers said on their website that “we believe Boulder, one of the great running hubs of the country, deserves a signature, premier marathon.” The organization says that promoting the power of running can inspire, transform & improve lives. According to race director Phil Dumontet, 2,750 people registered for the race.