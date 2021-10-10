CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force receives No. 24 ranking from one voter in AP Top 25 poll

By Tyler Bouldin
 6 days ago

AIR FORCE ACADEMY (KXRM) — Following their win over previously-undefeated Wyoming on Saturday, one AP Top 25 poll voter recognized the Air Force Falcons as a team worthy of being in the rankings.

Air Force received two points in the AP Top 25 poll, a No. 24 ranking from Ryan Thorburn of the Register Guard , meaning that was the only voter to place Air Force in the top 25.

Georgia received all 62 first-place votes for a total of 1,550 points. A team selected No. 1 receives 25 points, while a team picked No. 2 receives 24 points, and so on.

The Falcons received nine points in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

Air Force visits Boise State (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West) Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and will be broadcast on FS1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

