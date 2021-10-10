Liam Smith: “Hopefully Now I Can Get That Jessie Vargas Fight”
Eddie Hearn and Liam Smith targets Jessie Vargas fight next!. Moments after taking out #10 WBO, #11 WBA and #13 IBF ranked junior middleweight contender Anthony “The Machine” Fowler (15-2, 12KOs) in eight rounds, Liam Smith (30-3-1, 17KOs) turned his attention to the future. The former WBO junior middleweight champion, who’s ranked #5 in the WBO, is itching for another world title opportunity. He is now seeking a fight with two-division world champion Jessie Vargas.3kingsboxing.com
Comments / 0