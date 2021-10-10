Liam Smith: “Hopefully Now I Can Get That Jessie Vargas Fight”

I absolutely love Liam Smith as a fighter, basic and effective, always brings spirit, and have never been a huge Anthony Fowler fan. I lead with that so you know I’m not “falling for” the idea that Fowler is an elite fighter. I don’t believe that he is; but I do think he’s a good, talented fighter, a guy who has the goods to put it together on the right night and beat a strong fighter like Smith. I think he does that on Saturday. Smith is 33 and almost certainly going 12 with the 30-year-old Fowler here, and I don’t see Liam doing so much obvious damage along the way that he takes a ton of super clear rounds. Give me Fowler in a controversial split, the sort of win that will get him an even bigger fight, but leave Liam pissed off that he’s not right back where he wants to be. Boxing is unforgiving, and Liam Smith has had his chances. Fowler SD-12.

