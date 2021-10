Hughie Fury gets the win after Christian Hammer suffers an injury. Former WBO heavyweight title challenger Hughie Fury (25-3, 14ko) is back in the ring after a long layoff against veteran Christian Hammer (26-7, 16ko) Hammer. At 34 -years old, Hammer is at a crossroads in the sport. He is one of those fighters that despite his record of losing to some top names, still has the ability to pull off an upset against Fury. Hammer has never fought for a world championship, but he is a three-time holder of the WBO European title.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO