PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Religious leaders say you are part of the solution. They are calling for new action to prevent gun violence in Philadelphia. On Saturday, they shared with Eyewitness News their plan to help end the suffering in the city. Religious leaders are putting their faith into action to stop the bloodshed. One group says their focus is getting guns off the street. It was a mass of a different kind as the names of Tyrone Freeman Jones along with dozens of others lined the alter at a memorial to Philadelphians murdered by illegal guns. “The T-shirts represent the names of those who...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO