CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

World Mental Health Day recognized on Sunday

By Ford Hatchett
WXII 12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday, Oct. 10th marks World Mental Health Day, which aims to bring conversations about mental health out of the shadows and encourage more people to prioritize their mental health. The National Institute of Mental Health estimates 1 in 5 Americans live with a mental illness. "A lot of people would...

www.wxii12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

On World Mental Health Day, remembering Rosalynn Carter's lifetime of advocacy

ATLANTA — Earlier this year, the World Health Organization gave a special honor to former first lady Rosalynn Carter - the group's prestigious Award for Global Health. That act was in recognition of more than half a century of mental health advocacy by Carter, who made mental health awareness and care her defining cause in years of political and philanthropic work.
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

6lack Launches Mental Health Campaign To Help BIPOC Communities

Following World Mental Health Day, 6LACK announced that he’s partnering with Mental Health America of Los Angeles (MHALA) and global therapy service BetterHelp in an effort for communities of color to gain better access to mental health resources and destigmatize mental health conversations. In the PSA, the East Atlanta Love Letter singer states, “This year took a toll on all of us. Mentally, it was rough and it’s not always easy getting the support we deserve. 1 in 3 Black adults who need mental health care don’t receive it. We need to change the system.” Not only will he feature his new...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Mental Health Day#Mental Illness#Americans#Monarch
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and These are Signs You Have Dementia

With the U.S. getting older—the number of people aged 65 or older is expected to jump to 90 million by 2050—neurological conditions amongst the elderly become more common, dementia being one of the most prevalent. Dementia is the deterioration of intellectual or psychological functions generally caused by damage to the brain and aging. Over 6 million Americans aged 65+ live with the condition, a number projected to increase to 13.8 million by 2060. Because of this growing trend, older individuals and their families need to be aware of the warning signs that they may have dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Fruits Should Diabetics Avoid?

People with diabetes are no strangers to the age-old myth that they need to avoid fruits altogether because of their sugar content. But fruits together with vegetables are recommended as a part of a healthy diet to help prevent chronic diseases. They also provide your body with vital nutrients in the form of vitamins and minerals.
NUTRITION
MedicineNet.com

What Foods Help Lower Blood Sugar Quickly?

Blood sugar levels are an important part of our overall health. High blood sugar increases your risk of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Knowing the foods you should remove and add to your diet may help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. ‌High blood sugar is a significant risk factor for...
HEALTH
EatThis

7 Warning Signs You Have A Delta Infection

"Trust me, you don't want this," comedian Chris Rock tweeted after getting a breakthrough infection. The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now, and the Delta variant is now "more transmissible" and therefore "more dangerous," say experts. While the vaccine and boosters are available, it is still possible to get a COVID infection. If you have any of these symptoms, either pre- or post-vaccination, look into getting tested ASAP. Read on for the 7 key ones to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Painful" Cancers

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most feared forms of cancer—not only is it one of the deadliest, but it's also one of the most painful. "Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most painful malignancies," wrote the authors of a study in the World Journal of Gastrointestinal Oncology. That's because, lacking a routine screening test, pancreatic cancer is usually diagnosed after it's advanced, having spread to the abdomen or bones, or pressing against other organs or the spine. The best hope is early detection, to catch the cancer before it's spread outside the pancreas if at all possible. Here are some of the early signs of pancreatic cancer. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy