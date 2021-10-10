CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 16:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Minnesota. Target Area: North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern St. Louis and northwestern Lake Counties through 545 PM CDT At 515 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles south of Rainy Lake East, to Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, to 7 miles north of Burntside Lake, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern St. Louis and northwestern Lake Counties, including the following locations... Lac la Croix, Lake Agnes, Crooked Lake and Fourtown Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

