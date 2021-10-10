Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Kiowa by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-10 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Kiowa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Jackson and central Kiowa Counties through 545 PM CDT At 517 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Altus Air Force Base, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Altus, Snyder, Mountain Park, Roosevelt, Headrick, Friendship, Altus Air Force Base, Warren, Humphreys and Tom Steed Reservoir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
