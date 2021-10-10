2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe

Electric sports cars aren’t exactly a thing yet. Sure, you’ve got the currently non-existent Tesla Roadster 2.0 and plenty of hypercars, but the closest we have to a genuine sports car is the Tesla Model S Plaid or the Porsche Taycan. Transitioning the everyday family car or even SUVs to all-electric drive is easy enough – relatively speaking – but when it comes to sports cars, things like weight and driving dynamics are just as important as power. Having too much of one and not enough of the other isn’t an acceptable compromise, and this is why we don’t have an Electric Porsche 911. Eventually, however, it’ll be possible, and when it is, the freedom that comes with EV tech could drastically change the iconic 911 forever.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO