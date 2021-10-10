2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Between 2007-2009, the Acura ZDX, the Honda Crosstour and the BMW X6 all hit the scene as SUVs/crossovers with sloping, fastback-style roofs, long before the Porsche Cayenne Coupe. It was Michelle Christensen that coined the ZDX a "four-door luxury sports coupe," which Acura at the time said, "blurs the distinction between coupe, sedan and sport utility vehicle." We thought they were goofy-looking then, and still do. But it's hard to say they weren't ahead of their time.carbuzz.com
Comments / 0