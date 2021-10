It’s hard to argue that someone else had a better Summer than Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams in terms of improving his game and confidence. After a strong Summer League showing in Las Vegas, Williams looked really good in the three games he played in and now he’s taking that improvement into the training camp and is hoping to help get the Bulls back to the playoffs. This offseason, Williams and head coach Billy Donovan were spotted at a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game when they took down Brooklyn at home and eventually went on to win the title.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO