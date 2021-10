One Georgia loss can wreck a season, just ask Clemson and Arkansas. Mark Stoops does not foresee that future for his Kentucky football team. “I really don’t believe that will be the case. Our team knows we have a good football team. They know that we can compete and play better than we did today. They have a strong belief system. There’s so many things we can do better. They know they belong and we have to regroup,” Kentucky’s head coach said after the game.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO