The New York Giants got a major injury boost Friday after the team announced that star quarterback Daniel Jones has been cleared to play in Week 6. Jones entered the NFL’s concussion protocol after taking a rather dangerous hit against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. While running for the end zone in the closing minutes of the second quarter, he collided with Dallas linebacker Jabril Cox helmet-to-helmet. Even though Jones was able to get up, it didn’t last long as he wobbled and had to be helped off the field.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO