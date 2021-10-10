Texans: Looking ahead to Colts

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are both 1-4 and their seasons are about to slip away from them. However, there still is a pathway to win the division. The Tennessee Titans are atop the division at 3-2. For the Colts, they have already dropped a game to the Titans. The Texans can use their series with Tennessee, which has not been commenced yet, to catch up with the Titans. Don’t forget that Houston is already 1-0 in the AFC South, too.

