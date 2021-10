CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Legislature moved quickly on a last-minute addition to the special session for private sector COVID-19 vaccine exemptions. Senate Bill 3035 and House Bill 335, both relating to COVID-19 immunization requirement for employment in the public and private sectors, were added to the special session call late Tuesday evening by Gov. Jim Justice. The bills were read a first time Wednesday, setting them up for possible amendments later today and passage Friday.

