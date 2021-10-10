CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos pick on fill-in CB James Pierre, but Pierre got decisive ‘pick’ for Steelers

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VkVGU_0cNAsSxS00

Seventeen seconds to play, fourth-and-goal at the 3, one-possession game. What is James Pierre thinking?

“I knew they was coming at me,” the young Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback said. “I (had) got beat (earlier). I knew they was coming at me again.”

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater did just that. But Pierre didn’t get beat this time. He intercepted Bridgewater’s pass intended for Courtland Sutton in the back-left portion of the end zone, sealing the Steelers’ 27-19 win Sunday.

Pierre making the decisive play was fitting during an afternoon when he had his fingerprints all over the game — good and bad — as a fill-in making his second career start.

“I know they comin’,” Pierre said of Bridgewater and Denver play-caller Pat Shurmur targeting him as a second-year former undrafted player. “I know they comin’. And I love it. I love it. It just gives me (an opportunity) to show everybody what I can do. Fight for my team and just keep fighting no matter what happens.”

Pierre kept fighting despite getting beaten clean while in single coverage on a 39-yard touchdown from Bridgewater to Sutton earlier in the fourth quarter. That was the biggest play of many made by a Denver receiver with Pierre in coverage.

Pierre, who made the team as a 2020 undrafted free agent, gradually clawed his way up to meaningful role on defense as a rookie. This season, he became their No. 3 outside cornerback but was pressed into every-down duty twice when a starter missed a game because of injury: Joe Haden was out Week 2, and Cameron Sutton did not play Sunday.

“He stayed in the fight,” coach Mike Tomlin said of Pierre. “Man, young guys, they are going to come after you. They are going to get some plays. You’re going to have to make some plays. It’s an education of a corner in the National Football League. I appreciate his mentality. He was tough-minded about it and stayed in the fight.”

Tomlin and Pierre credited the Steelers’ veteran defensive backs for aiding in Pierre’s development, Haden in particular.

“He told me like, ‘It happens,’ ” Pierre said of Haden’s message after giving up the Sutton touchdown. “‘You just got to try to win more than you lose. Doing what we do at cornerback, everybody sees it, so you’ve got to be technical sound, every time. Every play counts at corner.’’

Even on running plays, as Pierre learned first-hand during Denver’s biggest gain of the game. Javonte Williams broke a third-and-1 run from near midfield and appeared on his way to a touchdown that would have tied the score 10-10, but the speedy Pierre caught Williams from behind and brought him down at the 2.

“Big-time hustle play,” Tomlin said.

Pierre, again, credited Haden for setting the example.

“I (saw) Joe running,” Pierre said of Haden’s hustle, “so I did the same thing Joe was doing.”

The hustle paid off when the Broncos ultimately settled for a field goal. In what ended up a one-possession game, those four points could have proved crucial.

