The Falcons are 1-3 in the United States so far this season, but things are going better for them in the United Kingdom. They scored on their first three possessions of Sunday’s game against the Jets and added a Younghoe Koo field goal on the final play of the first half to take a 20-3 lead into the locker room at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO