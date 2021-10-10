CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kyle Pitts Highlights vs. Jets

Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Atlanta Falcons took Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they made him highest tight end drafted in this history. The expectations that came with that designation were huge, and Pitts has met them early in his NFL career. With the Falcons...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Pitts gets his first career touchdown

It took a trip across the pond for it to happen, but Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts notched his first career touchdown Sunday against the New York Jets. With Atlanta facing a 1st and goal late in the first quarter, Arthur Smith dialed up a play-action concept for quarterback Matt Ryan. The intended target? Pitts, who was matched up against John Franklin-Myers, a defensive end who just signed a new contract extension. Franklin-Myers is a tremendous player for the Jets up front.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Kyle Pitts This Week

The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their biggest weapons on Sunday, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, when they face the New York Jets across the pond in London. NFL fans, and those with their eyes on fantasy football, think it means one thing: time for Kyle Pitts to break out.
NFL
Santa Maria Times

Pitts' breakout game the difference in victory over Jets

ATLANTA (AP) — A week after blowing an eight-point lead early in the fourth quarter, the Atlanta Falcons showed some backbone in a 27-20 victory over the New York Jets. They can thank rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and quarterback Matt Ryan for that. Pitts, the No. 4 overall draft...
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Is This The Week Kyle Pitts Breaks Out?

The Atlanta Falcons will travel to London, England this Sunday to take on the New York Jets in the first of two NFL games that are scheduled to be played across the pond this season. Sunday morning's contest promises to be a tight affair between a pair of struggling one-win teams.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
thecomeback.com

Fantasy football players are all saying the same thing about Kyle Pitts

If you drafted Atlanta Falcons tight-end Kyle Pitts for your fantasy football team this season, suffice it to say that you’ve been disappointed so far. Pitts was selected fourth overall by the Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft, the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history. With that comes expectations that he would garner huge numbers right off the bat and be a steal for any fantasy football owner who used a high draft pick of their own on him.
NFL
WDBO

Ryan, Pitts lead Falcons past Jets 27-20 in London

LONDON — (AP) — Matt Ryan didn't have his top two wide receivers in London. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback did have Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson — and that was enough, especially with the New York Jets stumbling early again. Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, including the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Falcons up 10-0 after Kyle Pitts’ first NFL TD

The Falcons don’t have wide receiver Calvin Ridley with them in London on Sunday, but it’s not causing them any offensive problems. Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts capped a 92-yard drive with his first NFL touchdown catch and the Falcons lead the Jets 10-0 in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. The Falcons opened the game with a field goal and the Jets went three-and-out on their first drive.
NFL
FanSided

Kyle Pitts finally arrives as Falcons win in London over Jets

Falcons fans had been awaiting the Kyle Pitts breakout game and apparently all the rookie tight end needed was to get off of U.S. soil. Expectations were always going to be high for Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts after the franchise used the fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select him, making him the first non-quarterback to come off the board. But as the Falcons flew across the pond to London for a game against the Jets, the former Florida Gator hadn’t delivered big results.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons
Dynasty Football Factory

Kyle Pitts Managers: R-E-L-A-X

For all of you freaking out about Kyle Pitts’s performance so far this season, let’s take a page out of Aaron Rodgers’s playbook and relax. Kyle Pitts is a physical beast. Let’s start this conversation off with that fact. There’s never been a prospect like him coming out of the college ranks and I was lucky enough to write about him when his name was called in April. His production was out of this world as a Florida Gator and while he has yet to see that type of output in the NFL, this week versus the Jets is when we’ll see why Atlanta used the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on him. “But Heady, you say, he is only the 18th best tight end in fantasy right now!” Keyphrase my mafiosos, “right now”, after this week, he should be well on his way to a top-10 finish on the year. He is a sure-fire start for me in all formats, someone you do not want to sleep on and I am here to tell you why.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Tori's Takeaways: The Kyle Pitts era emerges in victory over Jets in London

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Matt Ryan made his way over to grab a headset immediately following the Falcons 27-20 win over the Jets on Sunday. As the postgame interview started, Ryan was asked about his rookie tight end right off the bat. "I thought Kyle Pitts played the best game he's...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Ryan knew that Kyle Pitts' breakout game was going to happen

Sometimes, no matter how great a receiver is, it can take a minute to develop a connection with a new quarterback. That was the case for rookie Kyle Pitts, the Falcons’ first-round pick in 2021, and the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history. Pitts was a true unicorn in college even with current Buccaneers backup Kyle Trask throwing him helium balls all over the place, so with Matt Ryan as his NFL quarterback and new head coach/offensive play-caller Arthur Smith making the most out of two- and three-tight sets as he did when he was the Titans’ offensive coordinator, you would not be faulted if you took the over all all possible Pitts projections.
NFL
NewsTimes

With Ridley out, Jets defense preps for Falcons rookie Pitts

WARE, England (AP) — Atlanta Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts is looking for his first touchdown, and the New York Jets want to keep it that way. Pitts could play a key role for Matt Ryan and the Falcons after the team announced that leading receiver Calvin Ridley will not play in Sunday’s game in London for personal reasons.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ganggreennation.com

How Did the Jets End Up With John Franklin-Myers Covering Kyle Pitts?

Late in the first quarter of yesterday’s game the Falcons scored a touchdown on a pass from Matt Ryan to Kyle Pitts. John Franklin-Myers was the Jets defender in coverage. This led to a natural question. Why would the Jets have a 290 pound defensive lineman who seldom covers go one on one with the number four pick in the NFL Draft?
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Twitter reacts to Kyle Pitts' career-day against New York Jets in London

Kyle Pitts shined in Sunday's game against the New York Jets in London. The No. 4 pick racked up nine catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. The game was a coming-out party for Pitts, who has been up and down throughout the season. His touchdown came in the first quarter when he shook Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Meyers for the two-yard reception. His play excited many fans who have been eagerly awaiting a big performance out of the rookie.
NFL
chatsports.com

Kyle Pitts snags first of many 100 yard days, touchdowns against Jets

Great players make challenging things look routine. How many times did we watch Julio Jones make an absurdly difficult catch in a way that made it clear he was operating on a different plane of existence than everyone else on the field? One of the great pleasures of being a fan is having a guy like that on your team, so that even on tough days you can marvel at something special happening on the field.
NFL
chatsports.com

NY Jets 20, Atlanta Falcons 27: Zach Wilson struggles, Kyle Pitts goes off

A different kind of pub crawl, one set to climax with a comeback, fell just short for the New York Jets. Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two scores while Kyle Pitts set an infantile career-best with 119 yards on nine receptions as the Atlanta Falcons escaped from London with a 27-17 victory in London on Sunday morning.
NFL
chatsports.com

3 Up, 3 Down: Kyle Pitts has arrived

The Falcons will head into their bye week coming off a win and boasting a 2-3 record, which is considerably better than a 1-4 mark. Had things with Washington gone differently, Atlanta would have some serious momentum heading into their break, but the Falcons are still hanging around. More importantly,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy