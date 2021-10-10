Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 03:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade Strong thunderstorm over northern Miami-Dade and southern Broward Counties through 700 PM EDT At 610 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ojus, or over Hallandale, moving southwest at 15 mph. Reports indicate that this storm has produced funnel clouds. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and funnel clouds. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Miami Beach, Surfside, Hallandale, Miami Gardens, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Dania Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa-Locka, West Park, Miami Shores, El Portal, Westview, Miramar Parkway And University Drive, West Little River and Hard Rock Stadium. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH