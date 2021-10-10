CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vogt Earns Top 15 Finish At Ron Moore Invitational

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Wyoming Women’s golf team wrapped up play at the Ron Moore Invitational on Sunday highlighted by an excellent showing from Freshman Meghan Vogt. After scoring par in the first two rounds, Vogt capped off her incredible weekend by shooting a 71 (-1) in the final round recording a total score of 215 (-1) through the three-round tournament. Vogt finished tied for 13thamongst a field of nationally ranked competitors and posted her third straight top 25 finish as well as the best finish of her career so far. Through three tournaments Vogt has been in incredible form and has yet to place lower than 21st at a tournament.

