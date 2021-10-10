Ray Fittipaldo's Steelers report card: Offense gets high marks all around

DCSteelers: How can anyone tell how much of the offense-related mess is due to Canada vs. Klemm vs. Ben? Are the plays we are seeing actually the plays called by Canada?. Ray Fittipaldo: It's hard to say right now. We were enlightened a bit today on the fourth down calls. Specifically with the Green Bay game Tomlin said Roethlisberger did not have a lot of freedom at the line of scrimmage to change plays because of the crowd and communication issues in addition to the fact that they had to alter their plan late in the week due to Chase Claypool's injury. So Ben was basically running the plays that were called by Canada in those two fourth down situations. Don't get me wrong. Roethlisberger missed a lot of throws in that game. He's not playing well. He's part of the reason they're struggling. But to me, calling those sideways pass plays in those situations, is highly questionable.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO