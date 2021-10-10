CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Fittipaldo's Steelers report card: Offense gets high marks all around

By Joe Starkey
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Roethlisberger posted a 120.9 passer rating, his best since a Week 4 win against the Eagles last season. He was efficient, opportunistic and a bit lucky. He was 15 for 25 for 253 yards. His 17 yards per completion average was by far his best of the season as he pushed the ball down the field against the Broncos top-5 defense. He did fumble and threw a couple of passes that could have been intercepted, but this is the version of Roethlisberger the Steelers need. Grade: B.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ray Fittipaldo's Steelers chat transcript: 10.05.21

DCSteelers: How can anyone tell how much of the offense-related mess is due to Canada vs. Klemm vs. Ben? Are the plays we are seeing actually the plays called by Canada?. Ray Fittipaldo: It's hard to say right now. We were enlightened a bit today on the fourth down calls. Specifically with the Green Bay game Tomlin said Roethlisberger did not have a lot of freedom at the line of scrimmage to change plays because of the crowd and communication issues in addition to the fact that they had to alter their plan late in the week due to Chase Claypool's injury. So Ben was basically running the plays that were called by Canada in those two fourth down situations. Don't get me wrong. Roethlisberger missed a lot of throws in that game. He's not playing well. He's part of the reason they're struggling. But to me, calling those sideways pass plays in those situations, is highly questionable.
