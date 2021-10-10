Ray Fittipaldo's Steelers report card: Offense gets high marks all around
Ben Roethlisberger posted a 120.9 passer rating, his best since a Week 4 win against the Eagles last season. He was efficient, opportunistic and a bit lucky. He was 15 for 25 for 253 yards. His 17 yards per completion average was by far his best of the season as he pushed the ball down the field against the Broncos top-5 defense. He did fumble and threw a couple of passes that could have been intercepted, but this is the version of Roethlisberger the Steelers need. Grade: B.www.post-gazette.com
Comments / 0