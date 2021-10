ELKHART — Two of the better tennis programs in the area punched their tickets to the regional final for the opportunity to compete in semistate this weekend. Goshen powered through close matches across the board against Fremont to win 5-0, while Westview edged Northridge 3-2 on a night where it came down to one final set during the No. 2 singles match.

GOSHEN, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO