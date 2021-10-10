Merge Monster Evolution: Summon & Merge RPG Review
While Pokémon Sword & Shield were technically financially successful, they still disappointed a number of fans. The disappointment spurred a surge in support for substitutes like Temtem. Of course, most people forgot their displeasure and went back to Pokémon once more details about the upcoming games surfaced. Merge Monster Evolution: Summon & Merge RPG isn’t a complex monster RPG like Temtem, but it doesn’t try to be. Its goal is to be a casual experience. Whether or not it succeeds at that is another story.www.hardcoredroid.com
Comments / 0