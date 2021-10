Miami’s Week One victory over the Patriots made for a promising start to the season, but things have not continued along a positive track. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa injured his ribs in a Week Two blowout loss to the Bills, they lost to the Raiders after forcing overtime in Week Three, and gained just 203 yards in Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the previously winless Colts. They were down 20-3 early in the fourth quarter, but their late push to make a game of it didn’t lessen head coach Brian Flores’ harsh assessment of his team.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO