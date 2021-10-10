CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes south of Hawaii Island –USGS

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Oct 10 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck south of the island of Hawaii on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there was no tsunami warning afterward and no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake was at a depth of 22 miles (35 km) and was centered south of Naalehu, the USGS said in an updated report.

The USGS initially reported the earthquake's magnitude at 6.1, but later increased it to 6.2. Quakes of that magnitude can cause severe damage.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bali earthquake: Buildings damaged as 4.8-magnitude tremor strikes island

Three people have been killed and another seven injured after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Bali on the morning of Saturday (16 October). The quake hit the popular tourist destination just before dawn, and caused people to run outside in a panic. The US Geological Survey said the 4.8-magnitude tremor was centered 62 kilometers (38.5 miles) northeast of Singaraja, a port town of Bali.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

203K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy