Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo from 'Squid Game' channel the ultimate 'ahjussi' energy on Instagram

By Yaki-Jones
allkpop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetizens are saying veteran actors Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo from the popular Netflix series 'Squid Game' are channeling the ultimate 'ahjussi' energy on their Instagram. Recently the two veteran actors from 'Squid Game' opened their personal Instagram to communicate with their fans better. Then their posts on the social media platform have gained attention for channeling their inner 'ahjussi' energy. 'Ahjussi' is a word referring to older middle-aged men in Korean.

